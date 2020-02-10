“Maybe we should blame Trump again” – Raw Story

George Conway, husband of Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, argued Monday in the Washington Post that President Donald Trump may need to be dropped off.

In his column, Conway outlines how Trump has only become more courageous to violate his oath since he was acquitted by the Senate last week, which he believes will make him listen even less to advisors he has left who warn him about violating the law.

As evidence, he points to the abrupt layoffs of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and former EU ambassador Gordon Sondland.

“If this was a criminal investigation, and Alexander Vindman and Sondland had given their testimony to a large jury, this massacre could have been a crime on Friday night,” he writes. “It should at least be inviolable: if Richard M. Nixon were deposed for authorizing silence for witnesses, and Trump himself was actually deposed for leading the opposition to the House’s summons, then there would be no doubt about the fact that punishing witnesses for complying with subpoenas and giving truthful testimony about misconduct by the president should also be a high crime. “

Although Democrats are unlikely to launch a second allegation investigation into the resignation of two witnesses, Conway says it is only a matter of time before Trump does something serious.

“He’s only getting worse,” concludes Conway. “Narcissistic leaders like Trump always do that. As we have seen now, his anger leads to retribution and misconduct, which leads to more criticism and more investigation, and even more anger, retribution and misconduct. Again and again.”

