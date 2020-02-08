Maybe it was Trump’s “best week ever”, but there is a silver lining: Raw Story

The “Real Time” host at HBO admitted it was President Donald Trump’s “best week ever” after his speech on State of the Union and accusation of charges, while Democrats closed the Iowa Caucuses.

“I feel like Nancy Pelosi’s copy of the state of the Union,” said comedian Bill Maher. “I’m completely devastated.”

“Trump’s best week ever,” he said.

“Republicans came together and decided it was just too important not to be wrong,” he said about the verdict.

The comedian said that Mitt Romney’s voice “f * cking the Republicans” before joking about the fact that the Republican religion of Utah was a cult.

However, he did see a silver lining. Maher said the good news is that climate change means we will all die.

He also joked about the Academy Awards and the # MeToo movement.

