Maulana Aziz is again blackmailing the Islamabad government

Maulana Abdul Aziz, who was in charge of the capital Lal Masjid at the time of the siege in 2007, has returned to the mosque and has started to play the old tricks to get personal benefits from the state while maintaining the life and business of the capital residents to put in danger.

After the clergymen entered the mosque, the Islamabad police converted the mosque in sector G-6. Aziz has been in the mosque for two weeks and talks between him and the government have been going on for two weeks.

According to media reports, the priest wants land for the construction of Jamia Hafsa. The Islamic Government had allocated him and his wife Umme Hassan a 20-channel plot of land in sector H-11 in 2012, which was canceled by the Supreme Court last year.

In the 2007 siege, 40 people were killed. It ended with a 35-hour military attack on the mosque. Aziz tried to escape with a burqa but was caught

Dawn reports that he also wants to be reinstated as a prayer leader in the mosque and with 250 million rupees. “You gave us a deadline to evacuate Jamia Hafsa at H-11, threatening to restart surgery. Food supplies have also been cut, but we are determined to remain steadfast for Islam’s sake, ”said Aziz Dawn.

The capital administration has currently besieged the area outside the mosque and Maulana Aziz is entrenched with female students inside. Neither side appears to withdraw from its position and the stalemate continues.

How should the state and administration deal with the situation?

It is believed that various elements in the Pakistani establishment used them earlier and then got out of control. The leaders later escalated and asked the administration, ministers, federal ministers or government officials to negotiate with them.

In reality, the result of the situation in 2007 is that clerics and their staff should be treated strictly by the administration this time and should not be allowed to speak to media representatives or ministers. They should not be given any importance as they are on an illegal piece of land and should be treated strictly according to the law.

Your food supply should be stopped; Their current should be stopped and they should be asked to leave their country.

Almost all of the land of Jamia Hafsa Maulana lives in was built on invaded land after a natural watercourse was covered

The army had to act against these clergymen in 2007, and it was a disaster for the state and Pakistan’s politics. The learning outcome is that not all anchors, media people, and television channels should be allowed to legitimize their claims.

They previously blackmailed the state, used madrasa girls as a shield, and devastated the capital. Therefore, no part of the state should provide oxygen to these people this time.

What does the administration think?

A capital administration official confirmed to Dawn that Maulana Aziz’s demands cannot be met because he wants to become the mosque’s khatate again. He also wants 250 million rupees along with a large piece of land to build Jamia Hafsa and the adjacent property of the old children’s library, he added.

“First, we are confident that he will leave the place in two or three days,” said the official, adding that the authorities could use Jamia Hafsa’s status in G-7 as a negotiating chip if the maulana persists in his post would move.

