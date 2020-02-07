Massachusetts Man accidentally kills neighbor with crossbow while trying to save him from a dog attack

On Wednesday, a man accidentally killed his neighbor while trying to protect him from dogs.

Unfortunately, sometimes when you try to help, you make the situation even worse.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Joshua Jadusingh, had two Pitbulls who had a proven history of aggression and fighting.

The police department of Adams in Massachusetts received several phone calls on Wednesday at 12:09 PM and reported a domestic outage and dog abuse.

Among the callers was Jadusingh’s neighbor, who heard his cry for help. The neighbor said he stepped outside and could hear the dog’s ongoing attack, so he returned to his home to grab the crossbow he uses when he goes hunting.

Upon entering Jadusingh’s house, the neighbor saw one of the two Pitbulls at the foot of the stairs. A door had been closed to the dog, where Jadusingh had barricaded himself in an attempt to evade the attack.

In an attempt to save Jadusingh, the neighbor shot his crossbow at the visible dog. The arrow hit the dog in the neck, but it didn’t stop there.

It passed the dog skin and then shot through the door. The arrow struck Jadusingh, who was hiding on the other side, and killed him.

When they arrived at the house, the Pitbulls turned their attention to the Adams police and kept trying to attack. One of the unidentified police officers shot both dogs and killed them.

At that time the police discovered that Jadusingh was dead. They also found a child locked in a nearby room, but they remained unharmed by the dogs.

The neighbor’s identity has not been publicly disclosed, but Adams police have confirmed that the shooting is being treated as an accident and that the neighbor is cooperating in the investigation.

The use of ballistics is also being investigated when the police arrived and the dogs stopped.

Twitter is absolutely stunned by the news. Most of their responses, rather than condolences, were aimed at arms control and dark humor.

While the investigation continues, the police can still uncover some details, but it seems that this was more of an unfortunate accident than anything else. A man tried to be a good neighbor and save him from what could have been a cheeky cheat.

