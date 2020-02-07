Mario Kart VR London Site finds a new home in a central location

There is a new location in central London where Mario Kart VR can be played.

VR Zone, Bandai Namco’s VR arcade arm, kicked off the game at Namco Funscape in County Hall this week. Funscape is a longstanding arcade venue located next to the London Eye and just in front of the Thames. You could already be playing the game at the O2 venue, although this is a much more central location. As with other sites, the installation offers space for up to four players at the same time.

In Mario Kart VR, players climb onto kart-shaped seats with a steering wheel and pedals. The Vive trackers are fitted to your hands, and then you put on a Vive to call yourself Mario, Luigi, Peach, or Yoshi, depending on which kart you chose.

What follows is a hurricane tour of some highlights of the Mario Kart series, racing through different environments and using some legendary weapons like green shells. We’ve played Mario Kart VR a few times and it remains one of the most polished and accessible experiences we’ve seen in arcades.

The game costs £ 7.95 per person, which isn’t too bad, even if the experience only takes a few minutes. You can now book online and try it out.

The last time we tried Mario Kart was in Tokyo’s impressive Mazaria arcade, where we had a number of other experiences that you cannot find outside of Japan.

Are you going to visit Mario Kart VR in London? Let us know in the comments below!