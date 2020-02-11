Mariners make final decision about Taijuan Walker

The Mariners have made a final decision about Taijuan Walker this week. Seattle would like to reunite with their former top perspective, it seems.

According to the Seattle Times, the organization has shown an interest in retaining Walker for a one-year deal that would keep him in fifth place of their rotation.

The offer of Mariners, per MLB insider Ryan Divish, is not the only one with which Walker has been presented. He is said to have deals from various other teams on the table, so it will be a seller’s market for him.

The 27-year-old is also linked to the Chicago Cubs, although it is unclear how intense the interest is between the two parties.

Seattle put Walker together in 2010 with number 41. Although he never fully met the expectations that many had of him, he was still a pretty decent professional.

In 2016, the Mariners exchanged it for the Diamondbacks in Arizona. Two years later, Walker tore his UCL in his pitching elbow and was forced to undergo an operation by Tommy John.

That’s Taijuan Walker who meets Cubs brass before they see him cast. No deal or anything. Former first round pick from Seattle who has fought injured. https://t.co/x6f34yvasp pic.twitter.com/LYtI70ZqXP

– Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) 10 February 2020

Over the past two years, Walker has played in only four outings due to his injury and subsequent recovery.

When Walker finally returns to the Mariners, it is interesting to see how much he can really bring to the table in this phase of his career.

Related: Red Sox becomes very honest about Mookie Betts Trade