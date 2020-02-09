Marco Rubio destroyed for his “silly talk” by Watergate figure John Dean – Raw Story

Former White House counselor John Dean destroyed Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) during a CNN interview on Saturday.

Anchor Ana Cabrera read a recent tweet from Rubio, who defended President Donald Trump’s ‘Friday Night Massacre’.

Col. Vindman was not ‘fired’, he is still an army officer. He was assigned to NSC to serve the president who has the right to have people he trusts in his staff

Sondland was a politically appointed person. It makes no sense to have a political appointment who no longer has the confidence of the presidents

– Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 8 February 2020

“John, what’s your response to that?” Asked Cabrera.

“Well, you know, that certainly doesn’t apply to Vindman’s brother, who is not a witness and who is guilty by association – by blood,” Dean said laughing.

“So you know, that’s the kind of silly talk that a man like Rubio will use to justify this kind of action,” he explained.

“He knows like everyone else that it is revenge, that he was a vital person in the National Security Council, that they are scooping out the National Security Council, they might remove 50, 60, 70 people they have slight suspicions that it might are leakers and maybe not Trump supporters, “Dean continued. “So they don’t care what will happen.”

“And they’re on their way to one of the vital processes that assist a president,” he warned. “If Trump is out in November, the next president will have major problems with the damage he causes to both the State Department and the National Security Council.”

