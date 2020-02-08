Manhattan Bar and Grill slammed shut for the sale of smaller women’s steaks

A restaurant has been destroyed for offering a “ladies’ fillet” steak on their menu.

The Manhattan Bar and Grill in Liverpool offers an 8-oz steak that is smaller than the other meaty dishes on the menu, and is described by the restaurant as “one for the ladies”.

“One for the ladies! A nice 80-cut, because we can … ‘the menu represents the item of £ 18.95.

The next size on the grill menu in Manhattan is the fillet steak, which comes for £ 24.95 at 10oz

The generous meal was emphasized by food writer Vicky Andrews on Twitter, who asked: “Would you order a ‘women’s fillet’?”

“No. I would also leave the restaurant and take my habit elsewhere,” one person replied.

“It’s the 2020s, not the 1920s!”

The restaurant claimed that they had made the dish in response to the demand from female customers and insisted that they do not change the controversial name.

An employee, only known as Karl, commented: “We have had this steak on the menu since day one (2015) and because of the high demand of many of our female customers we have called it the ladies’ fillet.

“It is a very, very popular dish and one of our best-selling steaks from the Grill section.

“So no! I won’t change the name, why would I change something that works?”

.