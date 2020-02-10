Manchin notes that Trump is fatter and shorter after President attacks him as a “munchkin” – Raw Story

President Donald Trump’s retribution tour continues as he lashes out at his alleged enemies for swearing words during his deposition.

Trump has lashed out for Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) three days in a row after the former governor voted to remove the president from his position for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Manchin was interviewed on Monday about the online attacks by CNN’s Jake Tapper.

They are really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia. He could not understand the transcripts. Romney could do it, but didn’t want it!

“Why do you think your voice in particular has created such guts with President Trump?” Asked Tapper.

“And okay, start scolding, actually ‘munchkin’ and he’s confused about that because I’m taller than him, and he’s got me at 30 pounds on the weight, but I’m a little taller than him, so that would not be accurate.

“You are not a munchkin,” Tapper commented. “Fact check, true.”

