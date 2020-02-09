Man in the 90s rushed to the hospital with deep puncture wounds after a dog attack in Belmont

An older man got deep flat tires on his thigh and calf in a cruel dog attack in Belmont today.

A pained shout was heard on Raleigh Street just before 5 p.m.

The man who was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital was supposed to visit a friend when he was attacked maliciously.

Camera icon A photo of some of the man’s injuries. Credit: 7NEWS / delivered

A witness told 7NEWS that they initially heard a lot of screams but ignored ten minutes before they realized it wouldn’t stop.

“That was when we came out and saw Mr Omar rolling the floor and we saw him bleeding,” a witness told 7NEWS.

Camera icon The man suffered deep wounds to his legs. Credit: 7NEWS / delivered

Neighbors told 7NEWS that this was not the first time the dog had attacked and that they were afraid of the safety of themselves and their children.

After WA Police and paramedics were visiting, the ranger was present.

He spoke to witnesses and knocked on the door of what is the dog owner’s house, but there was no answer.

.