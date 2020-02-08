Man falls dead in the sinkhole of Cave Gardens in Mount Gambier

A young man died tragically at night in a sump in the center of Mount Gambier, while the police are now preparing a report for the coroner.

Police say that the man, 20, from Lewiston, was just before midnight on Saturday in his death in the sinkhole of the Cave Gardens on Bay Rd.

It is believed that he died before the emergency services arrived.

Death is not treated as suspicious, but the police ask everyone who has experienced the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333,000.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

The state-recognized heritage Cave Gardens is a popular natural attraction in the center of Mount Gambier.

The zinc hole is surrounded by various viewing platforms, with a path that leads to the center.

.