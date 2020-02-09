Man critical after electric shock from high-voltage line at Wellard train station

A man is fighting for life after an electric shock of jumping at night on a train roof at Wellard station.

Public Transport Authority spokesman David Hynes said the staff had noticed that the man was “agitated” before he climbed onto the roof of the station at 11:20 am.

The man then jumped on one of the two trains that had entered the station and hit an overhead power line, which was charged with 25,000 volts.

Mr. Hynes said the power was immediately turned off, causing the trains to stop while the emergency services were working to save the man.

DFES firefighters spent about 50 minutes rescuing the man who was then brought to Fiona Stanley Hospital by St. John Ambulance.

He remains in critical condition.

Trains were put back into operation at 12.40 pm and trains run normally this morning.

