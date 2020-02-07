Man carries personal plastic tent during flight to prevent deadly virus

Personal quarantine

An American businessman named Rick Pescovitz was wearing a personal, transparent tent in the seat by the window of a commercial aircraft.

Pescovitz – the brother of David Pescowicz from BoingBoing, who blogged about the ordeal – says he would allegedly avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus claiming the lives of hundreds of people around the world.

Under the weather

But it was primarily a publicity stunt. Pescovitz is the CEO of StadiumPod, a company that makes small tents called ‘Under the Weather Pods’ for sports fans – and proud soccer moms and dads – who want to stay dry while it rains. Pescovitz even went to Shark Tank to pitch the idea.

It seems that Pescovitz has decided to redesign its tents as personal quarantine zones. According to BoingBoing – remember, this is the dude’s brother writing – “the stewardess happily took his photo” and the man who sat next to Pescovitz “didn’t even have a crush on it.”

Stay safe

It is unclear how effective the tent would actually be to ward off a virus – and whether Pescovitz said yes to a cup of coffee.

If you do not want to peel for your own personal tent, experts recommend treating the corona virus like the normal flu: wash your hands regularly and be careful not to touch potentially contaminated surfaces.

