Malaysia has yet to decide on a new MH370 search

Malaysia says it has yet to decide on a new search for the MH370 flight of Malaysia Airlines, which disappeared on board almost 23 years ago with 239 people.

The announcement followed a report that a new attempt to find the aircraft could be mounted.

The Ministry of Transport of Malaysia says it has not received any new credible evidence to start a new search.

“However, the ministry will review any new evidence that it officially receives,” it said in a brief statement.

On Sunday, Australian media reported that a new search could be launched this year on the basis of new evidence that the aircraft could have ended up in an area adjacent to the previous search area in the Indian Ocean.

News Corp. reported that American research firm Ocean Infinity was in talks with the Malaysian government to make a new effort based on no find no fee.

Ocean Infinity did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Flight MH370 became one of the largest aviation mysteries in the world when it disappeared on March 8, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Malaysia, China and Australia undertook a $ 200 million underwater search in the South Indian Ocean in January 2017 after finding no trace of the aircraft.

A second three-month quest led by Ocean Infinity ended the same way in May the following year.

