Maharashtra introduces blockchain sandbox for e-governance

Maharashtra has been working on the regulating sandbox since last year

The state government had provided INR 10 Cr for the project

MeitY plans to implement a blockchain framework at the national level

The Maharashtra government has finally launched its blockchain sandbox to make e-governance more efficient across the state.

The government has worked on implementing blockchain solutions in the areas of agricultural marketing, supply chain, vehicle registration, document management system and various other services to ensure efficiency.

The state government has also provided INR 10 Cr for FY2019-20 for the project. For this reason, the project implementation committee decided to use INR 4 Cr for the introduction of blockchain technology. The project was carried out by the Maharashtra Information Technology Directorate.

In August 2019, SVR Srinivas, chief secretary of the state information technology department, told DNA: “The state government is using cutting-edge technology to improve governance efficiency. The government has already completed its first blockchain pilot trial in the areas of health, supply chain, documents and SSC certificates. “

He also pointed out that the information department had produced a detailed report highlighting the widespread use of blockchain technology in various government departments. “A regulatory sandbox will be created over the next five to six months, which will be a common framework for the introduction of blockchain technology,” he added.

In November 2019, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Sanjay Dhotre, also noted that the union government is considering introducing a blockchain framework at the national level. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is preparing the concept paper for the framework, he added.

MeitY believes that blockchain is one of the most important research areas as it is used in various new technologies such as governance, banking and finance, cybersecurity and others.

MeitY has also supported other projects, such as the Distributed Center of Excellence in Blockchain Technology, which works in partnership with the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) and others.

Blockchain has the potential to change various aspects of government operations and to promote trust between government and citizens. As a disruptive technology that ensures interoperability, transparency and immutability, the blockchain offers various advantages for governments and can simplify governance. It can be used to enable citizens to exercise responsible and efficient governance.

Sharat Chandra, President of the Government Blockchain Association, India Chapter, said: “Government processes require multiple departments to deliver community-based services. The publication of blockchain guidelines and the establishment of blockchain sandboxes are a step in the right direction. It will promote innovation and compliance with blockchain initiatives can be tested as part of the sandbox. “

author

As a new journalist, Kritti continues to research the real world. She currently works as a journalist at Inc42 and likes the art of multimedia storytelling. Reach her on (email protected)