President Donald Trump’s anger about a two-part vote to remove him from office continued on Friday afternoon.

In his last complaint complaint, Trump complained that Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted with a unified Democratic Party, both independent senators, and Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) to remove the Supreme Commander from his post.

“I was very surprised and disappointed that Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted against me about the completely biased Hoax of the Democrat,” Trump complained.

“No president has done more for the great people in West Virginia than I (pensions), and that will always be true,” he claimed.