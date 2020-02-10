LPGA cancels the remaining two Asian swing tournaments due to the corona virus

For the second and third time in 2020, the LPGA had to cancel tournaments that are part of the Asian swing in the early season due to concerns about the corona virus.

On Sunday evening, the tour issued a statement announcing that the Honda LPGA Thailand, set on February 20-23, and the HSBC Women’s World Championship, scheduled for February 27 – March 1 in Singapore, were both postponed. This is after the tour had previously canceled the Blue Bay LPGA in China, which was to be played on 5-8 March.

In a statement, the tour said: “It is always a difficult decision to cancel events, and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and efforts of our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) and IMG to organize incredible events for our players. The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working at the event is always our top priority. Although we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon. “

After the LPGA competes for a second consecutive week in Australia with the upcoming ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, there is now a four-week gap in the schedule before the tour resumes play at the Volvik Founders Cup in Arizona March 19-22 .

Hee Young Park won the third tournament of the 2020 tour on Sunday and won the ISPS Handa Vic Open title in a play-off with sudden death.

RELATED: Coronavirus causes R&A to postpone the Asia-Pacific women’s championship for women

.