Lotto KENIA results for Saturday February 8th 2020

Are you ready for that My lottery Kenya Draw on Saturday, February 8th? This is another way to find out if you are the latest in Kenya or not My lottery Kenya Winner.

To get the latest news and draw results on your phone, download the thesouthafrican.com app for iOS and Android.

If you decided to play the Kenya lottery, you could just hit gold here.

Let’s take a look at the jackpot and good luck!

The MY LOTTO KENYA jackpot for 02.08.2020 is estimated at 100,000,000 KSH!

The results will all be updated and loaded on this page around 10:15 p.m. GMT +3 Kenya time.

If you can’t see the results, You may need to refresh or restart your browser,

Kenya Lotto Winning Numbers

More information and winning numbers can be found on the My Kenya Lotto website.

When does the My Lotto Kenya draw take place?

The My Kenya Lotto draw takes place 22:00 GMT + 3 Kenya time every Wednesday and Saturday. The results will be published online at or shortly after 10:15 p.m. CAT.