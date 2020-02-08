Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday February 8th 2020

Are you ready for the Lotto and Lotto Plus draw on Saturday, February 8th? This is another chance to find out if you are the last overnight millionaire in South Africa or not.

If you chose Phanda, Pusha, Play, you could just hit gold here.

Let’s take a look at these jackpots and see what stands between you and your overnight millionaire status. Good luck!

Here are the estimated jackpots for the lottery draw on Wednesday:

Lotto: 24 million R

Lotto Plus 1: 1.1 million R1

Lotto Plus 2: R 3.5 million

The only way to win the jackpot is to play the lottery.

If you’ve played and want to check if you’ve won, you’ve come to the right place. TheSouthAfrican.com brings you the lottery results as soon as they occur. If you can’t see the results, you may need to refresh or restart your browser.

The results are all updated and loaded by 9:15 p.m. at the latest.

You can also sign up for our lottery newsletter by entering your details in our lottery result form. This will immediately notify you via email as soon as the results are published. If you can’t see the results, You may need to refresh or restart your browser,

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers

For more information and to confirm the numbers, visit the National Lottery website.

You must always confirm the official winning numbers on the National Lottery website. We do our best to publish the results as accurately as possible, but the National Lottery is the only source you can use to check the results 100%.

When does the lottery ticket sale close?

If you buy your tickets at an existing lottery outlet, they close at 8:30 p.m. on the day of the draw. Conditions for other lottery services vary – please read them when you sign up for these services.

What does a lottery ticket cost?