Look for Lotto millionaire who bought a ticket in Dunsborough

If you are on holiday in the southwest, you may want to check your pockets.

A person who has bought a Lotto ticket from Dunsborough is in excess of $ 1 million.

Lotterywest said it was looking for the Division One prize winner who bought their ticket for Saturday’s draw at Sea Change News.

They were one of four winners in Australia who each won $ 1.104 million.

The southwest seems like a lucky place for Lotto winnings and this is the second division one prize from the southwest in two weeks.

We are also looking for a person who still has to claim $ 100,000 after winning the single prize in the Super66 game after buying his ticket at Clark’s Newsagency in Albany.

But Western Australians missed the $ 60 million Powerball last week after a Queenslander had won the entire jackpot.

Last month, a pair from Edgewater got lucky and took the $ 1.6 million in Lotto prize money.

The couple revealed that the first thing they bought was an air fryer.

