Logitech Ergo K860 Keyboard Review: A great option for comfortable computing

In recent years, developers have made the development of ergonomically responsible PC accessories a priority. Vertical mice have come a long way and there are tons of great options on the market for them, but things are considerably slower on the keyboard side of things. Step into the Logitech Ergo K860, Logitech’s latest attempt to create a keyboard that is both very comfortable and supportive, with the aim of fighting pain in the hands and wrists.

I admit that I was rather skeptical about the design initially. However, after having used it for a long time, I can confidently say that the Logitech Ergo K860 is the best ergonomically designed keyboard I have ever received.

Without a doubt, the best thing about this keyboard is the way it is shaped. With a raised “bump” design and an inverted V-shaped key layout, it is anything but ordinary. However, it appears that this layout is perfect for getting you typed in a neutral, relaxed position. You don’t have to bend your wrists at all, and the way your hands naturally bend inward is perfectly in line with the curved key layout, so you don’t have to twist your wrists either. It certainly takes a while to get used to it, but it is a design that does what it should do; after a few weeks of use I have not experienced any hand or wrist pain.

The design of the keyboard is unorthodox, but it works like a charm.

In addition to the shape of the keyboard, its overall quality is also excellent. The unobtrusive keys are excellent for typing and have no problems, while the hard plastic and metal frame from which the keyboard is made is very sturdy. The included palm rest is also made from pillows with multiple layers of foam, which feels incredible on your hands.

Finally, the keyboard is quite versatile and can be used with countless devices and configurations. The wireless connection frees you from the limitations of a cable, and it works through the use of a USB dongle or via Bluetooth. The keyboard also comes with a stand under the palm rest that allows you to raise its front for use with standing desks. The battery is not rechargeable (it requires two AA batteries), but it will last two whole years, which means that you will almost never have to worry about replacing it.

What you will like less about this keyboard

Although I think the Logitech Ergo K860 is almost perfect, I still have some minor problems with it. First, I am not a fan of the fact that the device has no backlight for the keys. This feels like a feature that every keyboard should have now, and although I can see why they left it out for longer battery life, I would have preferred them to have background lighting and put a rechargeable battery in it.

I also don’t like that the palm rest cannot be removed. This probably won’t annoy too many people, but as someone who prefers to keep the edge of my keyboard close to the edge of my desk, I find it annoying that I can’t take it off.

Do you have to buy this keyboard?

If the prevention of pain is a priority for you; this keyboard is a must-buy.

Although the lack of backlit keys and the lack of the ability to release the palm rest are unfortunate, they are by no means problems that should keep you from the excellence of the Logitech Ergo K860. The design of the keyboard is ingenious and it is without a doubt the most comfortable keyboard I have ever used.

4.5

from 5

If you are someone who struggles with hand and wrist pain while using the computer, or if you are someone who wants to prevent it from accumulating, I cannot recommend buying this keyboard sufficiently.