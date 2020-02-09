Llew O’Brien stops National Party: report

Nationals backbencher Llew O’Brien has left the party after Barnaby Joyce’s failed leadership offer, it is reported.

Mr. O’Brien told Prime Minister Scott Morrison of his decision to resign on Sunday evening, The Courier-Mail reported.

The Wide Bay member in Queensland was one of those Barnaby Joyce supporters who threatened to cross the floor last week and block the coalition legislation after the failed leadership offer.

Mr. O’Brien is supposed to have had the right to stay in the LNP, but will not be able to sit in the party rooms, the newspaper said.

He will still provide the government.

Mr. O’Brien would be unhappy with a number of issues, including the use of rights in the National Party.

