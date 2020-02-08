Livers returns, Michigan beats No. 16 Michigan State

by: NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

Posted: February 8, 2020 / 3:10 PM EST

/ Updated: 8 February 2020 / 03:10 PM EST

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Isaiah Livers scored 14 points in his return to the line-up, and Zavier Simpson added 16 to lift Michigan to a nasty 77-68 win over Michigan No. 16 on Saturday.

Livers injured his groin December 21 and missed nine of the next 10 games, but he was in the starting line-up and helped the Wolverines (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) save a split of the regular season series against their in-state rival. Michigan also broke a three-game home losing streak.

Cassius Winston, who scored 32 points last month in Michigan State’s 87-69 victory over the Wolverines, scored 20 in the rematch, but shot only 5 of 18 out of the field.

The recent misery in Michigan is largely due to poor outdoor shots. That changed enormously on Saturday. The Wolverines went 11 of 28 out of 3-point range while Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) was only 6 of 23.

The Spartans have lost three games in a row.

Michigan State only had one lead – 1-0 early in the game. Michigan led 29-23 at half time, and although the Spartans won in the second half, they lost to the Wolverines for the first time in five meetings.

Jon Teske, who had not yet scored at the time, threw a one-over-alley thunk to give Michigan 46-40. A setback by Brandon Johns covered a run of 19-8 making it 58-46.

GREAT PHOTO

Michigan State: The Spartans were unlucky to catch Michigan on one of the best shooting days of the Wolverines lately, but the battle of Michigan State at the offensive end could be a bigger concern. The Spartans shot 33 percent of the floor.

Michigan: It was a crucial win for the Wolverines and new coach Juwan Howard. They were almost at the bottom of the rankings after an impressive non-conference start. With Livers back they hope for a strong finish.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The best team of that country in the preseason, the Spartans are likely to fall a little more after a few losses this week.

NEXT ONE

Michigan State: The Spartans are facing another tough road race against number 20 Illinois on Tuesday evening.

Michigan: The Wolverines play in Northwestern on Wednesday evening.

`)

);

// Embed Facebook Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.src = ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&appId=166116077300962&autoLogAppEvents=1’;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, fjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

// Twitter Embed Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, tjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.setAttribute (‘async’, ”);

js.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

tjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, tjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘twitter-js’));

}

});

} (JQuery))