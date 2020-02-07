Live stream Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: This is how you see the Bundesliga 2020

Hold on to your leather pants. It is a huge weekend in the Bundesliga, in which the first two games are due for the season’s probable. Make sure you know how to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig livestream wherever you are.

The game starts live on BT Sport in 4K on Sunday, February 9th at 5:30 p.m. GMT and it gets huge. Leipzig has lost the lead in the last two weeks with a defeat and a draw, while Bayern have been relentlessly in shape since the Bundesliga winter break.

In this game, the division’s goal scorers, Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner, meet. Premier League fans should tune in well. The 23-year-old German striker has indicated that he wants a crack in the Premier League. Can Bayern look forward to another win or will Julian Nagelsmann and his Red Bulls put Leipzig on the track again for the club’s first major honors?

The other big game this weekend is Bayer Leverkusen versus Dortmund on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at BT Sport. A win for the home team would not be enough to beat BVB, but it would certainly lead them back to the Champions League.

A certain sensation of a youth striker might have something to say about it. Erling’s bride Haaland, the son of Alf-Inge Haaland, has scored seven goals in his first three games since moving to Dortmund, including a hat trick from the bank. Absolutely crazy. Experience how good this 19 year old 6’4 “really is.

It is on the way to a grand finale in Germany in 2020, possibly when Bayern only pushed Dortmund to the championship title on the last day last season.

The Bavarian team signed Real Madrid right-back Álvaro Odriozola in January to complement Lucas Hernandez and Ivan Perisic’s signings. Despite the inconsistent seasonal form that Niko Kovac costs his job, Bayern are chasing the league leaders Leipzig. Leipzig finished third last season and brought 32-year-old trainer Julian Nagelsmann from Hoffenheim to the title.

Lucien Favre paid a lot of money to bring Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz to Dortmund, who are still in the race, while the return of Mats Hummels from Bavaria will give the title race an additional lead. In January, 18-year-old striker Erling Haaland from Salzburg joined the team.

And what about Mönchengladbach? They have already won 12 of their 19 games this season – like no other team – and former Red Bull Salzburg coach Marco Rose has already proven itself in its first season in the Bundesliga.

If there is a European league in which the title race is often second to entertainment on the field and the stadium atmosphere, it is this.

Below you will find all the information on how to follow the campaign throughout the campaign, regardless of whether you want to watch it on your TV, laptop, smartphone or tablet. So scroll down and enjoy one of the most exciting leagues in world football.

Watch the live stream of Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig in the UK

(Photo credit: BT Sport)

The rights to show top German games in the UK are owned by BT Sport, whose long-term contract includes the broadcast of all games from UEFA club competitions, so you can reach last season’s top seven if you compete against the rest of Europe ,

New BT broadband and TV customers get free access to coverage, while existing customers will be charged £ 6 a month. For 4K over BT TV, you’ll need the Max 4K package, which costs you £ 20 a month to expand existing BT broadband, or £ 49.99 for the full price.

Sky TV users can add BT Sport to their existing package from GBP 25 per month without the Ultra HD channel.

All packages also provide access to streams through the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the go in the UK or from abroad using a VPN.

Watch the live stream of Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig in the USA

(Photo credit: Fox Sports)

Those in the U.S. who want to see their growing number of compatriots in the Bundesliga must have access to Fox Sports, which shows six live games on its channels every game week.

If you have a cable, you can buy the network to watch it on your television at home, online or in the Fox Go app for smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to one of the sports steaming sites listed below to gain access to Fox Sports along with a number of other channels that are ideal for multi-league reporting.

Bundesliga on TV

All fixtures in GMT. Games broadcast live by BT Sport unless otherwise stated.

January and February 2020

Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Augsburg – Friday, February 7th, 7.30pm (BT Sport)

Bayer Leverkusen – Borussia Dortmund – Saturday, February 8, 5:30 p.m. (BT Sport)

Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig – Sunday, February 9, 5 p.m. (BT Sport)