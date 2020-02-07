Lionsgate officially orders more murder secrets with a sequel to “Knives Out”!

In front Rian Johnson‘S Knife out on February 25th on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, Lions gate has made it official this week that a sequel will soon be on the way!

Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, announced the announcement last night, Deadline reports. The site added that Feltheimer had indicated that “a start of production was imminent”.

Rian Johnson had noticed earlier this year that he would develop a sequel that would focus on it Daniel CraigDetective Benoit Blanc is investigating a new case.

At that point, Lionsgate had not yet given the go-ahead for the sequel.

Knives Out was a huge success for Lionsgate, bringing in nearly $ 300 million at the box office worldwide. The production budget for Johnson’s film was only $ 40 million.

Lionsgate could potentially have a new franchise hit in their hands with this.