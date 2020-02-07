Lions vs Reds – live scores, results, teams and predictions

After losing 8:38 in the first Super Rugby match against the Jaguares, the Lions want to claim their first win in 2020 against a red team that has suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Brumbies.

After the Reds took the lead at 17: 7 at half-time, they let the Brumbies back into the game and finally went out at 27: 24 at the GIO Stadium.

You can at least rate this achievement positively if you prepare for the wounded Lions.

Ivan van Rooyen’s mission is to restore the glory days of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Super Rugby Finalists.

The Lions took the fourth of five teams at the South African conference last year and appear to be on the way to yet another lackluster campaign.

A lot of effort is required to change this, and since one of the tournament’s weaker teams is on paper, this is a match the Lions can hardly afford to lose.

Lions vs Reds: prediction, kick-off time and teams

Andries Coetzee replaces Tiaan Swanepoel in the fullback for the Lions, while Morne van den Berg is substituted in half with Andre Warner.

“It was an incredible pre-season,” said Van den Berg’s Van Rooyen, according to SowetanLIVE.

“He impressed on Super Hero Sunday. We had to give him an opportunity.

The Reds have decided that James O’Connor will replace Isaac Lucas at flyhalf and Izack Rodda at lock. Alex Mafi starts at Nutte instead of the injured Brandon Paenga-Amosa.

Lions XV: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Duncan Matthews, 12 Dan, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (c), 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Martin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3rd Jannie du Plessis, 2nd Pieter Jansen, 1st Dylan Smith

Lions Bank: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Ruan Vermaak, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Manny Rass, 23 Shaun Reynolds

Red tones XV: 15 Bryce Hegarty, 14 Jock Campbell, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Henry Speight, 10 James O’Connor, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Liam Wright (c), 6 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Lukhan Salakaia -Loto, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 JP Smith

Red bench: 16 Sean Farrell, 17 Dane Zander, 18 Josh Nasser, 19 Angus Blyth, 20 Seru Uru, 21 Moses Sorovi, 22 Isaac Lucas, 23 Hunter Paisami

forecast: Lions through 11. Read all about Super Rugby predictions for the second round here.

Lions vs Reds: Super Rugby live score and result