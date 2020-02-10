Lindsey Graham accused by former White House official of “political dirty tricks” with the latest attack on Bidens – Raw Story

Former CNN Secretary Joe Lockhart, who appeared on CNN on Monday morning, accused Senator Lindsey Graham (R-Sc) of “political dirty tricks” during his performance at CBS on Sunday.

Noting that Graham, one of Donald Trump’s most avid defenders, admitted that former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani the dirt he received in Ukraine about former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter directly to Attorney General Bill Barr, Lockhart claimed that the announcement of a possible investigation is exactly what the president ordered.

In conversation with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, Lockhart explained: ‘Remember from the testimony that Trump does not want an investigation. He wants an announcement that someone is investigating. “

“And Lindsey Graham said on national television yesterday that Ukraine failed, our Justice Department is investigating this now,” he continued. “And Trump will do that and go one step further and say that the Justice Department is investigating this, it’s so serious. That’s what it was about.”

“At least we know it’s a politically dirty trick,” Lockhart said. “They might do things, you know.”

