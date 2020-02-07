LG vs Samsung TV: which is better?

On the market for a shiny new TV? Whether you’re interested in a monster set or something medium-sized, Samsung and LG are sure to compete for your hard-earned money.

Every year, the tech titans launch a number of new televisions that offer improved displays, more advanced workmanship, and more elegant designs. And since the prices of the older models are falling fast, there is a dizzying selection of sets on the market.

Whether you want 4K, HDR, or even 8K, you may find it difficult to choose a LG TV or a Samsung TV. Which TV brand is the best? What are the main differences? After spending many hours in darkened rooms to examine LG and Samsung TVs, here’s a practical guide to the pros and cons of these usually excellent TV brands …

(Photo credit: Samsung)

LG vs Samsung TV: overview

LG and Samsung are major electronics manufacturers headquartered in South Korea. Televisions are a core part of both businesses, and both brands have built a solid reputation in the UK, US and beyond. In North America, for example, LG and Samsung were able to increase their combined TV market share to over 60% in 2019.

The secret of their success? Catering for every consumer. Whether you’re looking for a cheap 43-inch LCD TV, a high-quality 65-inch 4K HDR, or even a next-generation 8K TV, Samsung and LG offer a wide range of sizes and resolutions to suit every budget.

LG offers its premium OLED televisions in screen sizes from 48 inches to a whopping 88 inches. However, there are many cheaper options, including inexpensive 43-inch 4K TVs and the company’s NanoCell LCD range.

Samsung’s high-end QLED televisions are between 49 and 82 inches in size. However, you can get a 43-inch five-star LCD TV from Samsung for around 499 euros.

Samsung and LG are also competing in the smartphone market. So if you are planning to upgrade your mobile phone or dive into 5G format, you will find an overview of the best smartphones here.

(Photo credit: LG)

OLED versus QLED

Organic LED or quantum LED? The jargon surrounding premium TVs can sound confusing, but it’s worth knowing the key differences between these cutting-edge technologies.

LG’s premium televisions are equipped with OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panels. OLED is a technology in which a carbon-based film is placed between two conductors that pass a current and cause the film to emit light.

The main advantage is that the light can be emitted pixel by pixel, so that a bright white or a colored pixel can appear next to a completely different or a completely black pixel without affecting the other.

The result? A more complete picture compared to LCD technology. Other advantages of OLED are larger viewing angles, faster response times and thinner sets. LG not only makes the best 4K OLED TVs, it also sells OLED panels to companies like Panasonic, Philips and Sony that use them for their TVs.

Samsung’s first-class televisions have competing TV technology called QLED (Quantum-Dot Light-Emitting Diode), which is at least conceptually similar to OLED. In theory, every pixel in a QLED display can emit its own light thanks to quantum dots – tiny semiconductor particles only a few nanometers in size.

The problem is that the quantum dots in current QLED televisions do not emit their own light. Instead, they simply let the light from a backlight pass through, just as an LCD layer does with sets without QLED / LED backlight.

Samsung claims that its QLED TVs “currently deliver the highest levels of brightness on the market.” Although QLED offers unbeatable vivacity, OLED offers exceptional black performance and uncompromising contrast values. The lack of any backlighting helps the OLED to never end.

So, acronym fans, which is better: OLED or QLED? We think Samsung’s QLED TVs are a little more punchy and dynamic, but LGs are more authentic and natural. Both are exciting and both have their strengths – there isn’t much between them.

Ideally we would like to see the advantages of each technology in combination. Next-generation QLED TVs may offer that, but they won’t arrive until 2021 at the earliest. At the moment you can buy a premium TV from Samsung or LG and there is a good chance that you will be presented with an excellent picture.

If you weigh a LG against a Samsung TV, it might matter what intelligent features it offers. We’ll tackle that next.

* Winner: tie *

(Photo credit: LG)

webOS against Tizen

TVs connected to the Internet are at the heart of some homes. So it’s worth knowing who makes the smartest TV ever.

Both LG and Samsung use their own smart TV platforms, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. LG’s colorful webOS interface has a horizontal menu bar with a range of scrolling content. You will find that it is easy to use – even if you consider yourself a technology enthusiast – and does not interfere with the screen action. You can also customize the bar with your favorite apps and the most watched channels.

With LG’s webOS, you can access all major streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and (for 2019 models) the Apple TV app. Premium LG TVs are also equipped with the Magic Remote, which allows you to control the TV by clicking, scrolling or moving your hand.

The LG webOS is excellent, but the Samsung Tizen is even better these days. It’s just a little bit faster and more intuitive, and offers even more apps, including BT Sport and Tidal.

Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV and YouTube are also represented and offer 4K and HDR content, if supported, as well as catch-up television from all major UK terrestrial channels.

But what about voice assistants? The premium TVs from LG are equipped with Google Assistant and are only partially compatible with Alexa-controlled devices. All but the cheapest Samsung TVs have the company’s own Bixby Assistant, which is not that smart. However, there is a possibility to use Google Assistant or Alexa through third party devices.

* Winner: Samsung *

(Photo credit: Future / Undone, Amazon Prime)

Dolby Vision against HDR 10+

In order to raise the picture quality to a new level, LG and Samsung relied on different horses in the HDR race. LG’s premium LCD and OLED TVs offer Dolby Vision support, while Samsung’s high-end devices support HDR10 +.

Both formats increase the dynamic range of the image and increase the contrast between the lightest white and the darkest black tones. The idea is that the screen action appears more realistic.

LG supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, while Samsung has developed its own HDR standard called HDR10 +. As with Dolby Vision, the images are enlarged frame by frame, which subtly enhances the image. While Dolby Vision offers a 12-bit color space and 10,000 nits of brightness, HDR10 + can only manage 10-bit and 4,000 nits.

Dolby Vision is also the most widely used format. You can find HDR10 + shows on Amazon Prime Video, but not on Netflix or Apple TV. So if you are using an OLED or QLED television, you should consider which streaming services you use most often and which HDR formats they support.

* Winner: LG *

Best LG and Samsung TVs

If you have a healthy balance, we’ll point you toward the 55-inch LG C9, the best-performing-pound OLED TV we’ve tested, and a What Hi-Fi 2019? Boot winners. It is available in sizes 55 inches and 65 inches – both impress with incredible colors, intense blacks and a sheer control panel.

The cheaper LG B9 offers all the advantages of OLED, but is equipped with the company’s 2018 processor. It delivers a natural, colorful picture, whether you look at it in 4K quality or in HD quality.

If sound quality is an important factor in your decision, the LG E9 has more speakers than the C9 (4.2-channel vs. 2.2-channel) and surpasses most soundbars under £ 500.

For 2020, LG has 5 OLED TV series on offer, including the first 48-inch model. Some of these are expected to go on sale around March 2020.

LG OLED55C9PLA 55 “4K UHD …

LG OLED55C9 55 “4K Ultra HD …

LG OLED65C9PLA 65 “4K OLED TV

If OLED or QLED are not a deal breaker, Samsung makes the cheapest “small” TV. The Samsung 43in UE43RU7470 has an LCD display with edge-lit LED backlight. For around £ 430, you get 4K, HDR, HDR10 + and a great selection of apps, including Apple TV. It’s hard to beat for the money.

If you’re interested in the best of Samsung, you should opt for the Q90R, an exceptional QLED television that combines competing black tones with stunning brightness and wide viewing angles with OLED. We rate the QE55Q90R and QE65Q90R models with five stars.

The cheaper Samsung QE49Q70R QLED is one of the best all-rounders you can find at 49 inches. It’s not quite as bright as the flagship Q90R and doesn’t support Dolby Vision, but it does deliver the vibrancy and sharpness that Samsung’s QLEDs are known for. Too small? The 65in Q70R is equally impressive.

Shortly at checkout? Samsung is the best choice. The 3-inch Samsung UE43RU7020 is one of the smallest and cheapest models in the 2019 series, and it performs well for the money.

Samsung QE55Q90R 55 “4K UHD …

Samsung QE55Q90RATXXU 55 inch …

8K TV

Samsung was the first company in the UK to sell an 8K television. While 8K content is not currently available, you can upscale 4K content using Samsung processing technology and generally do it very well. Samsung’s smallest and most affordable 8K TV for 2019, the 65-inch QE65Q900R, was awarded four stars in our test, thanks to its beautiful native 8K picture and deep, detailed black. The 75-inch Q950R and 85-inch Q900R achieved the same thing.

For 2020, Samsung will have two 8K QLED TV series, the Q800T and the flagship Q950 (Q950S in the US, Q950TS in Europe). They are not for sale yet, but we have recently developed the Q950TS.

LG also sells a handful of 8K TVs in the UK, the 75in 75SM9900 and the gigantic 88in Z9, which cost £ 30,000. For 2020, the 8K TV range from LG ZX includes OLED models with 65 and 77 inches as well as devices with 65 and 75 inches in three different NanoCell LCD TV series.

*To draw*

judgment

Both LG and Samsung have a lot to offer. In our opinion, if you want the ultimate display, OLED offers the best all-round performance. There is currently nothing like an OLED for color and subtlety. Samsung’s QLED displays are certainly stunning and have been given five stars to prove it.

If you’re looking for the best value for money, Samsung also has a wide range of affordable TVs to choose from. We tested a number of affordable LCD models, all of which are promising for your money.

MORE:

Best LG TVs 2020: LCD, OLED, 4K, HDR

Best Samsung TVs 2020

Best LG TVs 2020: LCD, OLED, 4K HDR