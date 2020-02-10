LG V60 Thinq promo pictures show on four cameras and a 5000mAh battery

LG withdraws from MWC We may not have had a first look at the company’s next flagship, but it may not be what you expect. While the company released a G phone in February and a V handset towards the end of the year, the South Korean company seems to be messing things up V60 Thinq Bet on top billing.

The latest leak comes from Evan Blass, who shared a few pictures from an upcoming LG promo video of the V60 Thinq. There isn’t much to do – and no, it won’t be transparent as the picture above shows – but even with these X-ray style pictures, we can still see a lot.

To begin with, LG is very interested in highlighting the four microphones embedded in the handset. On the other hand, there is a 5000 mAh battery and a quad camera array. Another tweeter with eagle eyes discovered a headphone jack, which was confirmed in a second image shared by Blass.

However, that’s about all we can get from the picture. That said, flagship Android devices have a lot in common. It would therefore be surprising if the device did not have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with at least 8 GB RAM. Previous rumors also indicated a screen with a diameter between 6.7 and 6.9 inches.

Now what about the LG G series? Well, maybe nothing. A rumor heard by David Ruddock of the Android Police says the LG G family may be set on the cutting board as the company seeks a radical change of direction in order to become a relevant player in the smartphone world again do.

Basically, LG will carry out the largest revision of its mobile communications strategy in 2020/2021. Which is of course urgently needed.

Whether this overhaul is the right overhaul or not, I think I’ll take the wait and see approach.

– David Ruddock (@ RDRv3), January 22, 2020

This could result in a completely new line of smartphones coming onto the market later this year, where the V-series is usually updated. We just have to wait and see …

