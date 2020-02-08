Level 2 continues into the weekend and ‘probably next week’

Eskom confirmed that the second stage load shedding will continue over the weekend. In addition, there is a high probability that the load shedding will be extended to the next week.

Eskom will continue the second stage load shedding to replenish the emergency reserves used to add capacity during the week as generation capacity is scarce.

Load shedding continues due to high demand

The competitive power company said in a statement that its teams “are working hard to reduce unplanned downtime and breakdowns,” adding:

“While the forecast for next week indicates a likelihood of shedding, it is necessary to replenish our reserves enough to limit the possibility and extent of shedding.”

According to Eskom, the outages and failures were 12,455 MW at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 6, and the state power company confirmed that “critical maintenance work continues.”

The load shedding phase is subject to change without notice

Eskom also points out that “any additional shift in the system may require a change in the load shedding phase” and encourages customers to use electricity sparingly in these difficult times.

Customers are advised to revisit load shedding plans at www.loadshedding.eskom.co.za or local government websites to review changes.

Don’t hope conditions will improve soon. Eskom added:

“There is an increased likelihood of load shedding over the next 18 months as we do important maintenance to restore the health of the aging plant.”

Eskom will provide further information on Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020.

Report destroyed devices and log calls to:

Tel: 0860 037 566

SMS: 35328

Email: [email protected]

In the MyEskom customer app

Read also – Load shedding extended: Four reasons why there are power cuts at the weekend

How you can help Eskom reduce load shedding

Eskom calls us to “reduce the load shedding phase” and asks that we use electricity sparingly by:

Turn off lights in unoccupied rooms;

Remove all devices and equipment that are not in use.

By not leaving computers, TVs and other electronic devices in standby mode.

Opening windows and doors instead of using your air conditioner; and

If the air conditioner needs to continue operating, keep it at a comfortable 23 degrees Celsius.

READ ALSO – Load Shedding: More than 60 hours of power outage this week