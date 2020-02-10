Let me extract Pakistani students from China: Edhi understands pain

The requests of the Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan, China, were heard by Faisal Edhi, who asked the Pakistani government to allow the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation to evacuate the students by charter flights.

Faisal Edhi, son of Abdul Sattar Edhi and executive trustee of the foundation after Edhi’s death, wrote a letter to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asking the foundation to arrange a safe way home for the students who were in the novel Coronavirus hit Wuhan stranded were the epicenter of the outbreak.

The Edhi Foundation asks FM Qureshi for permission to repatriate stranded Wuhan students

February 9, 2020

“Most of these students are not infected and we want to evacuate them. Most countries, including America, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Japan, India, Morocco, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have already evacuated their citizens. “Pakistani students are caught, hungry, scared and in touch with us,” he added.

To date, 40,614 coronavirus cases have been reported, of which 6,494 are in critical condition. The novel virus caused 910 deaths and has spread to several countries that have left China.

Read more: Corona virus reaches Pakistan: Can Pakistan and China fight it?

In his letter, Faisal Edhi pointed out that the corona virus is spreading in China, spreading rapidly in other countries, and is trapped in the epicenter of the outbreak. These are Pakistani students who are not only afraid but also face an acute food shortage. Pakistani students are not infected and if Pakistan responds quickly, these students can be returned to Pakistan.

Faisal Edhi also asked the Pakistani government to designate a “quarantine area” where Pakistani students can stay unless they are classified as “negative”. “We can save them,” Edhi pleads with the government.

Edhi plans to withdraw students from Wuhan, China.

February 9, 2020

Faisal asked the government of Pakistan for permission to contact the airlines and take all necessary precautions to ensure the safe return of the Pakistani students stranded in China.

“EvacuatePakistaniStudents” is a trend on Twitter where people in Pakistan show solidarity with the stranded students and urge the government to give them priority again. This has given Indian trolls the opportunity to propagate and they are not holding back.

The Edhi Foundation is now seeking permission to bring Pakistani students home from China. Shame on the Pakistani government. It is said to assess the situation. Students could die and rate you. What do you rate?

Major Gaurav Arya (Retd), February 9, 2020

“It’s up to Pakistan again,” wrote one user, while another recalled that the Pakistani authorities abandoned their soldiers in 1971 and made it a habit to commit such acts. “Shame on you, Imran Khan,” went on to shame the Prime Minister of Pakistan for this.

Feel sad for Pakistani students, be ashamed of Imran Khan #EvacuatePakistaniStudents

ashameeta chopra, February 2, 2020

Pakistani students return

A group of 145 passengers from China had previously arrived in Islamabad on Monday morning. After Pakistan ceased flying to China, it announced yesterday that it would resume flights. Flights to China resumed a day after Pakistan launched thousands of coronavirus screening kits.

“We are resuming flight operations with China. A China Southern Airlines flight with 145 passengers on board will land at Islamabad International Airport at 9:00 am on Monday, ”said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the senior joint aviation minister, in solidarity with China.

Read More: More cities are becoming “ghost” as corona virus spreads across China

China repeatedly thanks Pakistan for its invaluable support at a time when it fears international isolation and sanctions as a result of the continuing outbreak of the corona virus. In its recent statement, China welcomed the trust of Pakistan, the “iron brother”.

But will Pakistan continue to maintain the “iron brotherhood” in the vastness of its citizens?