legal experts break out how Trump broke the law by firing the Vindman brothers – Raw Story

On Friday, the White House escorted Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman of the site after testifying in the investigation that resulted in the accusation of President Donald Trump.

The administration also escorted his twin brother, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, who did not testify at the investigation.

Legal experts believe that the actions can be a violation of federal law.

“It seems trivial to mention it on this point, but retaliation against a witness is a federal crime,” said former US lawyer Joyce Vance, who is a legal analyst at MSNBC.

“I worked for a DOJ who prosecuted people who took revenge on witnesses,” she noted.

Former federal public prosecutor of the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and CNN analyst Jennifer Rodgers agreed that it is “witness testimony.”

Prominent Republican lawyer George Conway also offered his thoughts.

“What usually happens when an officer takes revenge on a witness who testified about the criminal behavior of the officer is that the officer goes to jail,” said Conway on the president’s favorite social networking platform.

MSNBC legal analyst former SDNY prosecutor Mimi Rocah said, “We now really live in a totalitarian regime.”

“This is not the first use of retaliation by the government for alleged political” enemies, “but now he can proudly show his power,” Rocah explained.

CNN analyst and former prosecutor Elie Honig said it was “witness retaliation” under 18 USC 1513.

“This act is criminal, revengeful and insignificant – and no one in Trump’s job will do a damn lot about it,” Honig predicted.

