Latest Skeem Saam episode 155 S8 for Monday, February 10, 2020

To today’s episode: Lehasa does something dramatic that brings him into conflict with Francois. Bopape and Malebana find Leeto’s story about Tumishang a little too lazy. Noah is in an embarrassing situation in front of his crush.

Watch: Latest episode of Skeem Saam – February 10, 2020

The latest episode appears here after it aired. You may need to refresh or restart your browser if you are using a mobile phone and do not see the episode. Episodes are available seven days after the first broadcast. If you don’t see the latest episode or it doesn’t work, it may have been removed from the source and is unfortunately beyond our control.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrYZ3teTWvA [/ embed]

If you missed Friday’s episode, watch it here.

Tuesday on Skeem Saam

Lehasa is confronted with two chefs who have what it takes. Meikie withheld information from the law, but a neighbor says it all. Alfred is tired of Carol’s antics and tells her too.

Read everything about what will happen in Skeem Saam in February.

About Skeem Saam

Pretty crosses a potentially dangerous line with her brother’s best friend. Charles is concerned about the release of his nemesis from prison. Clement is struggling to get through to Manaka.

The show was first broadcast in October 2011. It has become one of the most popular dramas in South Africa. By pulling young people into adult scenarios, it becomes a hit for TV viewers of all generations. The premise of the “Coming of Age” continues to distinguish it from competing soaps.

When and where to see Skeem Saam

The program will be broadcast on SABC1, DSTV channel 191, Monday to Friday at 6:30 p.m. If you can’t watch the last episode on air, we’ll post the full episodes on SABC’s YouTube channel. Stay with us and you will never miss a show again.