Lakers, Mavericks can sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

The Lakers of Mavericks can sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist now that the Charlotte Hornets have bought him out.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, was something of a non-factor for the Bobcats this year.

As such, a recent report from Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim McMahon of ESPN about him and Charlotte should not say goodbye to anyone.

So far this year, Kidd-Gilchrist played in only 12 outings for the Hornets and on average only 13 minutes per outing in each.

Based on his lack of fit with Charlotte and his career averages of just under 9 points and 6 rebounds per game, Kidd-Gilchrist seems to be most suitable for a supporting role in a competitive team.

As such, signing with Los Angeles or Dallas can be very logical.

Los Angeles is currently 38-12 to 50 games and is number 1 in the Western Conference.

Dallas is 31-21 and is number 7, but earlier in the year before the injury of Luka Doncic the team was number 4.

Even now, after all that has happened, the Mavericks are two and a half games behind the number 4 ranked Utah Jazz.

The Lakers made a serious attempt to acquire Marcus Morris before last week’s trading deadline, but eventually fell short when they refused to give up Kyle Kuzma.

The Los Angeles Clippers eventually received Morris.

Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Charlotte is finalizing a contract buyout with F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Dallas has emerged as a possible destination once MKG renounces.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 8 February 2020

Although Kidd-Gilchrist is clearly not a Morris, especially this year when the latter has the best season of his career, he is a usable long wing that can give you a few minutes of quality defense.

Kidd-Gilchrist is expected to make a final decision at a certain point in the following week with whom he will sign.

The Mavericks must be the favorites given that they were interested in him before the trade deadline, but it would not be so shocking if he ended up somewhere else.

