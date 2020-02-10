Labor chooses rogue Nats MP deputy speaker

Labor has given the Morrison government a shameful start to the parliamentary week by getting a dissatisfied Nationals backseat elected as vice-president.

Queensland MP Queensland Llew O’Brien from Queensland had previously left the National Party following Barnaby Joyce’s failed bid last week, but still promised to support the government.

Labor nominated Mr O’Brien for the position of substitute speaker, which he won with his former Nationals colleague Damian Drum by 75 votes to 67.

As there are only 64 Labor MPs in the Chamber, the opposition has probably collected the votes of all six Crossbench members and five Nationals MPs in the secret ballot.

The role lay before a ministerial reshuffle prompted by the resignation of Senator Bridget McKenzie.

The role of the speaker is played by Liberal Tony Smith and Mr. Drum was appointed as his deputy in accordance with the parliamentary protocol between the coalition partners.

Mr. O’Brien had the opportunity to reject Labor’s surprise appointment, but by choosing to accept it, he put himself in direct conflict with a former colleague in the banquet hall.

“It will be an honor to serve this Parliament as a deputy speaker,” said Mr O’Brien after the victory.

The new vice-president also rejected Labor’s claim that the government’s number had been reduced because he had left the Nationals.

“I am still a loyal and loyal member of the government.”

O’Brien, who represents the voters of Wide Bay, will take care of the Federation Chamber in his new role.

