Kyle Shanahan responds to 49ers who cut Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan responded to the idea that the 49ers recently cut Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

In the process, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes clearly outpaced Garoppolo in a bad way.

As a result, many have called for the departure of Garoppolo.

# 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that nothing has changed when it comes to how he feels about QB Jimmy Garoppolo. He said it was “the same as the day before the Super Bowl.” Felt Garoppolo was on his way to Super Bowl MVP before the last quarter.

– Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) 6 February 2020

The way Garoppolo’s pre-loaded deal is structured, the Niners can easily abandon him this year and no longer have to pay him money.

Then the team would be free to pursue a free agent quarterback star like Tom Brady.

Shanahan came out this week and put an end to all that talk.

Garoppolo is his husband and Shanahan feels that people are very selective in their criticism of him.

As for Shanahan, Garoppolo was on his way to becoming the Super Bowl LIV MVP before the fourth quarter.

“Kyle Shanahan said that nothing has changed when it comes to how he feels about QB Jimmy Garoppolo,” Nick Wagoner tweeted recently.

“He said it” is the same as the day before the Super Bowl. “Felt Garoppolo was on his way to Super Bowl MVP for the last quarter.”

That should end the “cut Garoppolo” talk once and for all.

The 49ers have committed to the young quarterback and he is their attacking leader for the foreseeable future, in adversity and adversity.

While it’s hard to ignore Garoppolo’s weak show in the championship, it’s good to remember that Shanahan also deserves part of the blame.

This is not the first team that has cost a team a Super Bowl for its conservative game call.

Was Shanahan’s game conservative because he did not believe in Garoppolo? Could be. But there is now a way to know for sure.

Anyway, between the defense of San Francisco and the overall quality coaching, the Niners will probably be a contender for many years to come.

Garoppolo gets the chance to redeem himself. And if he does, some of the conversations that have been conducted this week will seem silly.

Related: Antonio Brown, Steelers Considering a reunion?