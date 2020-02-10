Kwinana Freeway file: Commuter chaos takes a tragic turn after the woman dies in Bateman crash

Traffic mass on the Kwinana Freeway caused by a delay in roadworks took a tragic turn today.

Earlier this morning, commuters from the southern suburbs were greeted by a line of traffic that stretched from Canning Highway to Rowley Road, 20 km long.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti revealed today that the traffic jam was caused by roadworks that have expired over time.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will take steps to prevent things like this from happening again,” she said.

Cement was cracked on the highway, but it did not dry before the morning storm due to the cool conditions during the night.

John Venables, spokesman for Main Roads, said the wet cement kept the middle lane of the Kwinana Freeway closed northward after Canning Highway, resulting in a traffic jam.

Camera icon The scene of the crash. Credit: 7NEWS

“We are trying to do some temporary repairs and they will probably have to go back tonight or tomorrow night to actually do more permanent repairs,” he said.

“So we try to reopen that job as quickly as possible.”

There was a tragic turn in the traffic chaos after a serious three-car accident near South Street killed a woman in her 40s.

The woman was killed just before 9 o’clock when a Toyota Hilux stuck her Mitsubishi Outlander behind, plowing it in the car in front.

That closed part of the Kwinana Freeway to the north and the traffic had to be diverted.

