Kris Gopalakrishnan from Infosys says startups need to be serious about going public

In India, many startups that have already achieved unicorn status are still far from going public in order to raise new funds. Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and chairman of Axilor Ventures, emphasized that his biggest complaint was that startups in India are not seriously considering IPOs, even as they grow.

Gopalakrishnan spoke during the fifth edition of the “Seeding Kerala” event organized by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) that startups are reluctant to go public, which is not difficult if you have the right products and services. “Let the Indian public own these startups and in return they will create wealth,” he was quoted by ET.

Longevity and profitability

According to Gopalakrishnan, IPOs can help Indian startups tackle the problem of the capital crisis. It can also help startups see longevity as a measure and work towards it, he added.

Gopalakrishnan advised start-ups to take less money from angel investors and relatives, saying that they should focus on the single economy and thus create a profitable model first.

He added that a successful company employs people, creates jobs and creates jobs. “To achieve this, startups need to have a sustainable and profitable business that can be run over a long period of time. Longevity is the best measure of successful business, ”added Gopalakrishnan.

Indians to invest

The fact that India has over 49,000 startups (according to Inc42’s DataLabs) means that the market supports the creation of new companies. However, one of the challenges for growth is the lack of adequate support in the form of capital or talent for scaling.

The co-founder of Infosys challenged India’s rich to see startups as a serious investment opportunity and not just a trend. He also warned startups of excessive dependence on foreign investors.

“We have to let the money from High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) flow into startups. Our best late stage startups are owned by non-Indian companies. “

According to Gopalakrishnan, startups create the most jobs within the first five years after their creation. “We need the best environment for new business to create maximum jobs,” he said.

“New jobs are only created when new companies are created.”

Apart from a few other large conglomerates, companies don’t create many job opportunities, Gopalakrishnan added. He also said that India must support the growth of MSMEs, which also creates millions of job opportunities.

