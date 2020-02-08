Kobe Bryant helicopter 30 meters from the sky while researchers discover that the engine did not fail

A witness to the fatal crash of a helicopter with Kobe Bryant and eight others said it sounded normal just before he hit a hill and wreckage investigated by on-site experts showed no signs of engine failure, federal investigators said in a report released Friday.

The January 26 crash occurred under cloudy conditions and aviation experts said the National Transportation Safety Board’s “research update” reinforces the idea that the pilot became disoriented and crashed while trying to clear the air around Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles .

The experienced pilot, Ara Zobayan, came terribly close to finding his way out of the clouds.

He told air traffic control that he climbed to 4,191 meters. It climbed to 701 meters (2,300 feet), just 30 meters (100 feet) of what camera images that were later rated by the NTSB were the top of the clouds.

But instead of going higher, Zobayan started a fast descent and turned left into fast-rising terrain. He went up the hill at more than 180 km / h (290 km / h) and descended at 4000 feet (1,219 meters) per minute.

“If you leave the bottom of the clouds at that high speed at 4000 feet per minute, you will certainly have lost control of the aircraft,” said Kipp Lau air safety adviser. He said the Bryant helicopter was out of the air in just 12 seconds. clouds could have come, assuming he was taking off at 152.40 meters per minute.

“Once you get out of the clouds, it’s obvious. Everything matches the body,” Lau said. “Now you have a real horizon.”

Mike Sagely, a helicopter pilot in the Los Angeles area with 35 years of flying experience, said the last moments of the aircraft suggest that Zobayan had begun performing a maneuver designed to stand out and rise above the clouds fly.

“When he went into the clouds, he had an emergency full,” said Sagely.

When pilots try to turn instead of sticking to the pop-up maneuver, “probably around 80 to 90% of the time, it’s catastrophic,” he said.

The crash happened when the group flew to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. He coached the team of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. She and two teammates were among the nine people killed.

The dead shake Los Angeles and the sports world. Within hours, thousands had gathered outside Staples Center, where Bryant played for the Lakers, and embarked on an improvised memorial that became a massive exhibition of flowers, candles, personal notes, basketballs, and other mementos.

A public memorial to Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 in Staples. The date 2/24 corresponds to the No. 24 sweater he was wearing and the No. 2 worn by Gianna.

The NTSB report was a compilation of information and data about the flight, helicopter and pilot. It will probably take a year before the NTSB has issued a report on the cause.

Zobayan was a regular pilot for Bryant and the main pilot for Island Express Helicopters, with more than 8,200 flight hours. He was certified to fly exclusively with instruments – a more difficult assessment for allowing pilots to fly at night and through clouds when the ground is not visible – and was a pilot to other celebrities, including Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

During the flight with Bryant’s group, Zobayan did not report any equipment problems and sounded calm during communication with air traffic controllers. His last broadcast said he would climb above the clouds. Eight seconds after reaching peak he started the fatal descent.

An unidentified witness told the NTSB that the hill where the crash occurred was covered in fog when he heard the helicopter approach. It sounded normal and he saw the blue-white plane move forward and down out of the fog. Within 2 seconds it hit the hill just below him.

Former Island Express pilot Kurt Deetz, who regularly flew Bryant to competitions at the Staples Center, said reading the NTSB report reinforced how dangerous the helicopter was driving in circumstances that had prompted the Los Angeles Police Department and county sheriff to to ground their buyers.

“Normally you are pretty careful in those circumstances. You go slowly,” Deetz said.

The collision tore the helicopter apart and everyone on board died of brutal violence. The aircraft’s instrument panel was destroyed and most of the devices were relocated. The flight controllers were broken and suffered fire damage.

Researchers believe that since a tree branch was cut off at the crash site, the engines were working and rotors were running at the time of impact. All four helicopter blades had similar damage, the report said.

The most recent flight evaluation of 50-year-old Zobayan included training on unintentional flying in inclement weather. It was about how to recover if the nose of the plane is too far up or down, and what to do if the helicopter leans heavily to one side. He obtained satisfactory marks in the assessment that took place in May 2019.

Deetz said that Zobayan had previously told him that he had no real experience flying in clouds, despite his certification. Deetz said that is not uncommon.

The Bryant helicopter did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System, known as TAWS, that indicates when an aircraft threatens to hit the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be mandatory for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances. American senator Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Brad Sherman, both Californian democrats, have called on the FAA to authorize the devices.

Although Jennifer Homendy, a member of NTSB, said it was unclear whether the warning system would have prevented the crash, aviation expert Gary Robb said in Friday’s report that it is necessary to equip all helicopters with the warning system.

“If this helicopter had TAWS, Mr. Bryant and the rest of the passengers would still be alive today,” said Robb, a lawyer who has written a manual on disputes regarding helicopters.

The others killed Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and daughter Alyssa; Bryant’s friend and assistant coach, Christina Mauser; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, 14. A public memorial to the Altobelli family is being held Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Associated Press Writers John Antczak and Justin Pritchard in Los Angeles, Bernard Condon in New York and David Koenig in Dallas and Business Writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed.

