Knicks edge Pistons for 4th consecutive victory

by: NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

Posted: February 8, 2020 / 9:44 PM EST

/ Updated: 8 February 2020 / 09:44 PM EST

DETROIT (AP) – Julius Randle scored 17 points, including a 13.5-second bank shot that helped the New York Knicks secure their fourth straight win, 95-92 over the Detroit Pistons, Saturday night.

The Knicks led 91-89 when Randle scored to push the lead to four. Replays showed that Detroit’s Thon Maker seemed to bring an arm to the face during the play, but it was not considered reviewable.

Christian Wood made a 3-pointer for Detroit to narrow the lead, but Reggie Bullock of the Knicks made two free throws with 7.3 seconds remaining for the final margin.

Reggie Jackson missed a last-second 3-pointer that it would have tied.

The pistons are a shell of the team that started the season in Detroit. Blake Griffin has been eliminated due to an operation on the left knee and the pistons exchanged Andre Drummond for Cleveland on Thursday. The recovery of Detroit was a problem without Drummond.

New York had 16 offensive rebounds against the three of the Pistons. With the score 91-89, the Knicks got offensive rebounds from Randle and Mitchell Robinson for the crucial basket from Randle.

Wayne Ellington scored 17 points for the Knicks, who are on their longest winning series of the season.

Jackson had 20 points and nine assists.

TIP INS

Knicks: Kadeem Allen (right foot) and Allonzo Trier (illness) did not play. … Elfrid Payton had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Pistons: Derrick Rose (left hip), Luke Kennard (knee), Markieff Morris (disease), Brandon Knight (left knee) and Svi Mykhailiuk (right hip) missed the game. … Wood had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

NEWCOMER

John Henson, who came to Detroit in exchange for Drummond, scored 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting.

NEXT ONE

Knicks: On Sunday evening in Atlanta.

Pistons: host Charlotte on Monday evening.

