Kingdom Hearts’ Sora was reportedly a top candidate for Super Smash Bros., but Disney declined

But that doesn’t mean he still couldn’t show up in Ultimate

Since Super Smash Bros. started Brawl in 2008 with third-party characters, Square Enix titles have been high on the list for many players around the world.

Now, in 2020, we’ve seen both Final Fantasy and more recently Dragon Quest appear, although there is still one of the three main trios left out despite fan requests – Kingdom Hearts. However, this does not mean that no talks were held on the subject between the companies.

During a podcast, Game Informer’s former editor-in-chief Imran Khan claimed that Nintendo actually asked about Sora in Smash at some point despite being rejected by Disney.

“Yes, no, [Nintendo] has definitely turned to Disney before,” Khan said in the Kinda Funny Gamescast in his discussion of the biggest potential smash additions.

One of the other co-hosts then asked if it was Disney who managed the deal for Sora, which Khan affirmed – and even explicitly put the refusal on Disney Japan’s shoulders.

While Kingdom Hearts started out as a literal difference in height between Square and Disney, the house of cards of the mice apparently keeps the IP and therefore has the final say on what happens to the series on a larger scale.

For fans of Sora and the gang, however, things may not be all fate and gloom when Khan goes on to say that he still believes the warrior of light still has a good chance of getting it in Ultimate’s Fighter Pass 2 create – which may indicate the first discussion took place before the development / release of the latest game.

Khan is generally considered a knowledgeable industry insider, although he no longer responds to the alleged meeting or updates or clarifies his statements on the podcast.

Other publications like DualShockers have discovered some curiosities in this story, including the fact that neither the Walt Disney Company nor Disney Interactive have corporate offices in the region. It is therefore unclear how Disney Japan could veto this decision.

What we do know is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighter Pass 2 will contain six new fighters that will appear in the next two years, and all of their decisions have already been made by Nintendo.

The first Fighter Pass included four new third-party characters from series like Persona, Dragon Quest, Fatal Fury and Banjo-Kazooie, so pretty much anything seems possible at this point.

You can see the relevant discussion in the YouTube video below, which will link to the podcast in about 28 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLg0CVc5vrk [/ embed]