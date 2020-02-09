Kim Kardashian West reveals her “pee hole” regret

Kim Kardashian West wishes her SKIMS shapewear line to “pee”.

The 39-year-old reality TV star – married to rapper Kanye West – has revealed that she has a specific regret about her shapewear line, admitting that the design was not very convenient for consumers.

The brunette beauty – whose husband also enjoyed being a designer – spoke to the New York Times newspaper and reflected: “I wish we had launched a pee hole shapewear. For the people who don’t want to take it out, take the time.”

Despite this regret, Kim’s shapewear company has taught her a number of important lessons.

She said, “I appreciate every business venture I’ve been to so far, to really understand what it takes and how involved you really have to be if you want it to be the best.”

Meanwhile, it was claimed in 2019 that Kim was paid no less than $ 1.35 million for her advertisement for Australian Uber Eats.

The star of the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ appeared opposite Magda Szubanski – who has character like Sharon Strzelecki from ‘Kath & Kim’ – in the commercial, in which she wears a netball outfit and seems confused by her pronunciation co-star of ‘noice’.

Magda initially claimed that Kim was confused about the content of the ad because she had no idea what netball was.

She said, “At first she thought it was a kind of joke about the Met Ball. And it’s the most anti-fashion advertisement you can imagine!”

But Magda later stated that she had not been there when the American star made her scenes and joked that Sharon’s “busy schedule” prevented them from filming together.

.