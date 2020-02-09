Kevin Durant says Russell Westbrook, Thunder was less skilled

Kevin Durant said that Russell Westbrook and the Thunder were less skilled than the Golden State Warriors in a recent interview.

Durant appeared on the Showtime Basketball “All The Smoke” show with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and was asked why he eventually left Oklahoma City for Golden State.

Durant’s decision to deviate from the Thunder and join the Warriors was always a very controversial decision. Many believed he should have been hanging around in Oklahoma City and helped them defeat the Warriors, rather than just jump and join the opposition.

That said, Durant’s decision earned him two championships and two NBA Finals MVPs – so it’s hard to over-blame him for what happened.

According to Durant, the main reason why he left is because the Thunder lacked skilled players. And apparently he felt that it was an obstacle to get to where he eventually wanted to become a career.

“In OKC I played with a lot of athletes, I didn’t play with a lot of skilled guys, not like shooters, ball handlers,” he said.

“So after a while my game started to grow, I had something like” I need a change “. This was before the season even started.

“I had the feeling that I was going to play my season as hard as possible. I don’t tell anyone that I want to leave, I don’t pack – I try to win as much as possible. That was my idea to start the year,” he continued .

In essence, Durant was fed up with the work pressure imposed on him because of the way in which the roster of the Thunder was constructed.

“I was tired of playing in that system,” he continued.

“I was tired of having to be the only one who could make three, make jumpshots – she could make consistently.”

What is most revealing and interesting about Durant’s comments is that his light against the Thunder was the same light that others had against the team. That the Westbrook game was too much dependent on athletics.

That OKC lacked the skills needed to really fight for a title. As a member of the organization, Durant always claimed that those things were not true, but as soon as he left he admitted that they were indeed the case.

