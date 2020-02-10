Kent County Recycling Center is closing for machine upgrades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Changes are coming at the Kent County Recycling and Education Center, with the aim of ensuring that West Michigan’s efforts to become green are successful.

The factory will close for about three weeks for much needed upgrades, but the work will not leave customers like Patrick Riley behind.

“I have recycled for about 15 years,” Riley said.

It is common for him to load a suitcase full of recyclable materials at the drop-off center on Wealthy Street SW between Garfield and Indiana Avenue in Grand Rapids, but his travels there from Grandville will soon be stopped.

The Kent County Recycling Center closes from February 24 to March 13 to replace paper disk screens that keep paper away from everything else coming in.

“We are very excited,” Katelyn Netter, a resource recovery specialist at the plant, told News 8 Monday. “The main reason for replacing these machines is that they have been in existence for 10 years and have had more than 30,000 operating hours.”

While work is underway, the center will temporarily close the drop-off locations at Wealthy and Rockford. Crews encourage recyclers to find out what their waste transport plan b is.

“Each waste transporter is going to make their own decision based on the customers they have and the facilities available,” Netter said.

Netter also suggested taking the Riley route.

“I probably just put it on the shelf in the garage during the few weeks that they are off, so it won’t really affect me too much,” Riley said.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m14!1m8!1m3!1d19641.86695542928!2d-85.70885460786393!3d42.961819458441326!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x0%3A0x6bd6bf79b1c87e3f!2sKent%20County%20Recycling%20and%20Education%20Center!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1581371167702!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="100%" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

`)

);

// Embed Facebook Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.src = ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&appId=166116077300962&autoLogAppEvents=1’;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, fjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

// Twitter Embed Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, tjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.setAttribute (‘async’, ”);

js.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

tjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, tjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘twitter-js’));

}

});

} (JQuery))