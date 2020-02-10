Keflas Dragon Ball Super References in Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3

Here are the parallels between the game and the source material

While fans who saw the final of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour last weekend were expecting a gameplay trailer for Ultra Instinct Goku, Bandai Namco surprised everyone with the unveiling of a second, previously unknown character. The merger of Caulifla and Kale, Super Saiyan Kefla, takes place on February 28th in the third season of Dragon Ball FighterZ, and we got our first glimpse of her in action during Sunday’s action.

The Kefla gameplay trailer showed a lot of what the character is capable of, and of course some of her attacks and animations were inspired by Dragon Ball Super source material. HiFight has already put together a video that takes a look at all Kefla references in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

From the start we see that Kefla’s intro comes from her match against Goku. In the Dragon Ball Super version, however, it is not in its Super Saiyan form, but the quick introduction is exactly reflected here.

What appears to be one of their level 1 super attacks is also torn straight out of the anime. Kefla points to the enemy, summons multiple ki balls, and then fires the scatter shot at him to perform a quick burst attack.

Even part of Kefla’s dialogues from the show are built into Dragon Ball FighterZ. “Are you going to cry to your mom ?!” she says, mocking the enemy as she prepares to fight.

Of course, we also have another clue to Kefla’s winning pose when Caulifla and Kale parted and fell exhausted from the fight.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 includes Kefla, Ultra Instinct Goku, and three other DLC characters to be revealed later. Kefla will appear later this month, with the next goku scheduled for spring 2020.

