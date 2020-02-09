Kefla and Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku gameplay trailer released for Dragon Ball FighterZ, FighterZ Pass 3 announced

Season 3 is here

After the epic finale of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finale, Bandai Namco unveiled the next DLC characters to be seen in the game for the third time.

Producer Tomoko Hiroki took the stage to reveal Ultra Instinct Goku and the newly announced Keflas gameplay trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ from the Dragon Ball Super Power Bow tournament.

They start with the new dramatic finish, in which Frieza and Goku defeat Jiren, who previously analyzed the data of the game files.

Bandai Namco, already known for his short trailers, only showed a few short clips of Ultra Instinct Goku in action, starting with a quick stop punch that sent Jiren across the screen.

Goku also appears to have a unique dodge mechanic that allows him to completely glide through projectiles both on the ground and in the air and stand behind his opponent for a great punishment.

Hiroki also announced yesterday that the game’s Z-Assist feature will be expanded for season three. Three selectable assistants are provided with the update for each character in the game above the original assistant that it had until then.

The story develops …

