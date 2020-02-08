Karachi becomes a safe city and shows the latest world crime index

Karachi ranks 94th on Numbeo.com’s list of global crime rankings, indicating an improvement in the city’s legal and regulatory order since 2014, when the city ranked sixth on the same list.

Numbeo.com published a global crime index annually based on data collected from city residents. However, the organization has announced that the data is 36 months old.

“We consider the crime rate under 20 to be very low, the crime rate between 20 and 40 as low, the crime rate between 40 and 60 as moderate, the crime rate between 60 and 80 as high and finally the crime rate as higher than 80 as very high,” said the website.

The index shows that Karachi’s crime index was 55.20 in January 2020, putting the city in 88th place. Now, in February, with the slight change in crime index from 55.15, Karachi has risen to 93rd place out of 387 cities.

IG Sindh Kaleem Imam welcomed Karachi’s crime index improvement. He appreciated the efforts of the Sindh police to lower the crime rate in Karachi by noting that Karachi was in sixth place at a time with a very high crime rate in the city.

In addition: “With the grace of God things have improved drastically, at the expense of the martyrdom of the officers. He was proud of the police in Sindh, but admitted that much still needs to be done to make Karachi a safe city.

Karachi has significantly improved its crime and security ranking in the past 3 years according to the “Numbeo” data index 2020, the world’s largest database of user data on cities and countries.

Link: https: //t.co/fvoN4MxExc

Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/wGfa4wEkPW

– Sindh Police (@sindhpolicedmc) February 7, 2020

Inspector General Sindh, Kaleem Imam, said that in all cities in Sindh, especially Karachi, the number of crimes has decreased overall.

An earlier record of the crime index shows that Karachi ranked 6th in 2014. 10th place in 2015; 26th place 2016, 47th place 2017, 50th place 2018; 61st place in 2019; 71st in mid-2019; 88th place in January 2020 and 93rd place in February.

A breakdown of the statistics shows that law and order improved largely with a significant jump from 61 in 2019 to 93rd place in February 2020 – within one year.

Citizens expect the Sindh police to continue their fight against criminal elements in the city. In the meantime, related studies show that a number of Sindh police officers are active Twitter users.

IG Sindh Kaleem Imam is said to have encouraged senior officials from the Sindh police to intensify their interaction with people through social media. This would help them improve their personal contact and give them better insight into the problems that people are facing.

According to Inspector General Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam’s vision, Sindh police officers are now actively working with people on social media to deal with their complaints. This is a positive step towards a modern community police. Such steps will also help remove the structural barriers that hinder the rapid delivery of justice.