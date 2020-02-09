Kangaroo Island gets its own Garden of Unearthly Delights to help the community recover

The Garden Of Unearthly Delights of the Adelaide Fringe is coming to Kangaroo Island to offer residents a free night of much needed comic relief.

In a moral boost for KI, The Garden Gala on Kangaroo Island, with 10 comic and circus acts, is staged at Kingscote Football Club on Monday, February 17.

It comes when federal and state governments today announce nearly $ 6 million in additional funding to support fire recovery efforts.

The package includes $ 3 million for tourism recovery, $ 1.4 million for the reconstruction efforts of Mt Barker Council and $ 1.3 million for community recovery officials.

The AI ​​show of all ages, which is free for all islanders, is designed to give the community a free night while they continue to rebuild after the fire that scorched more than 200,000 hectares and destroyed nearly 100 properties.

The KI gala came about after Mix 102.3 breakfast presenters Mark Soderstrom and Erin Phillips approached co-director Michelle Buxton of The Garden.

Initially the plan was to bring different residents to The Garden, but the producers are now bringing artists to AI so that as many residents as possible can be present.

“We have moved a few mountains,” said Soderstrom, who will MC the event, said.

“They have experienced so much and showed great resilience as a community – we give them night to lower their hair and show that everyone here supports them.”

Mrs. Buxton said that The Garden, which opens Thursday in Adelaide’s Rundle Park, is closed on Mondays – the day of the gala, which runs from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

“It’s amazing what can be achieved if everyone comes together,” she said.

“Every artist I asked to perform immediately said yes, and the AI ​​community has been absolutely wonderful at helping find a location, staging, and transportation for everyone.”

All artists gave their time.

SA companies, including those at AI, sponsor the event.

Mrs. Buxton, whose family lost their home in the Yarra Valley during the Black Saturday fires in 2009, said they empathize with the residents of AI.

“I know how truly heartbreaking it is to see your property reduced to gray matter and how difficult it is to rebuild,” she said.

“I hope that everyone affected by the AI ​​fires can take a few hours off to enjoy some well-earned rest and to laugh with us.”

The line-up of entertainers, some of whom have never visited AI, consists of comedians Tom Gleeson and Frank Woodley.

“Like everyone else, I feel overwhelmed by the extent of what happened, but it’s good to have a chance to do something for the recovery efforts,” Woodley said.

“The loss is so shocking and I fear the incredible work that people have done in the front line.”

Fellow comedian Harley Breen has canceled a trip to Hawaii to participate and says he can’t wait to go on stage.

“When we do something good in this country, it comes together in difficult times to show our neighbors that they are not alone,” he said.

“I’m not good at fighting fires or repairing houses, but I’m not half bad at putting words together that result in laughter.”

Although tickets are free for residents of AI, bookings are essential.

