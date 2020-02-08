Kangaroo beheaded in “cruel act” in Yellagonga Regional Park in Woodvale

A kangaroo has been found beheaded in a disturbing example of animal abuse in a popular park in the northern suburbs.

Daniel Lizzi came across the horrible scene in the Yellagonga Regional Park in Woodvale on Friday afternoon and reported this to the authorities.

Mr Lizzi, who recently entered the area, said it seemed that the head of the kangaroo had been neatly cut off, not torn.

“I don’t know a single animal that can tear away something like that.” He could not see any other scratches or cuts.

The head was not found. Mr. Lizzi has reported the find to the RSPCA and the Joondalup Council.

“It was quite confronting, but also disturbing, especially with the recent fires where something like a billion animals were lost,” he said.

“It is tragic enough that things like this are going on and then this poor innocent kangaroo that goes its own way is taken away in a park spirit that you must be safe and protected.

“It is not good. If it’s an idiot who does it for fun, they have to look for something better to do. “

Mr. Lizzi’s message about the find on a Facebook group page of the residents led to a furious conviction for those responsible.

RSPCA WA has confirmed that it is investigating the incident and has called on anyone in the area who may have observed suspicious behavior to call the RSPCA Cruelty Hotline at 1300 278 358.

They also want to view all CCTV images of houses along Duffy Terrace.

“It is very disturbing to encounter atrocities such as these. And even more so when it comes to our dear wildlife, “said an RSPCA spokesperson.

Animal abuse is a serious crime punishable by a fine of up to $ 50,000 or five years in prison.

.