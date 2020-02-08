Kaizer Chiefs do a hard job posting Royal Eagles

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Kaizer Chiefs, who qualified for the round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday at FNB Stadium by beating Royal Eagles 1-0.

On paper, the competition indicated a class gap between the two sides, with the Glamor Boys at the top of the Premiership rankings, while their opponents occupied the lower part of the championship table.

Royal Eagles frustrate Kaizer Chiefs

However, this would not be too obvious that day as the hosts waited a long time for the wet conditions break in Soccer City after it continued to rain heavily in Gauteng Province.

The guests had their first real chance when Itumeleng Khune appeared in the third minute for the first time since September.

Immediately afterwards, midfielder George Maluleka had the opportunity outside of the penalty area to get a shot that just sailed over the bar.

The midfielder had another goal shortly after his first goal, but it was far from the goal.

The first shot that troubled Eagle keeper Edwarrd Maova came from the same player, but the Namibian shot stopper was aware of the threat and parried brilliantly to keep the goalless.

Lebogang Manyama also had perhaps the best chance of the first half when he was on a clear path to the network, but chose a snapshot that he couldn’t control well enough to find the target.

A boring half of the football was ended by another miss from Leonardo Castro, who continued to play but was unable to turn the ball into the net.

The Colombian striker never made it back onto the field after the players emerged from the tunnel. Instead, Khama Billiat returned to his assignment.

The 29-year-old could have left an immediate impression, but his efforts were far from accurate.

The dead end was broken in the 70th minute by a cool head from Manyama, who controlled a bouncing ball to finally fling it over Maova to 1-0.

The match also saw the launch of Anthony Akumu, the new addition to Kaizer Chiefs, who set off five minutes before the game ended.

The rest of the competition, however, was all about Amakhosi’s game management, which is advancing to the next round of the competition.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles launch XIs

Kaizer Chiefs: Khune, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Frosler, Katsande, Maluleka, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurković.

Subs: Akpeyi, Parker, Mphahlele, Billiat, Agay, Sasman, Mashiane.

Royal Eagles :: Maova, Kalake, Klaas, Tema, Mashau, Msomi, Ntsundwana, Mdluli, Seanego, Hlongwa, Maruping.

Subs: Dlamini, Kizza, Zikalala, Matima, Ntswane, Maluleke, Mongae.